New Canaan holds off Fairfield Prep in boys lacrosse

Ryan O'Connell of the New Canaan Rams shoots during a game against the Fairfield Prep Jesuits at Fairfield University on April 22, 2017 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Ryan O'Connell of the New Canaan Rams shoots during a game against the Fairfield Prep Jesuits at Fairfield University on April 22, 2017 in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.