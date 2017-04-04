NASCAR ends deal with racetrack after...

NASCAR ends deal with racetrack after owner's arrest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

NASCAR has severed ties with a Connecticut racetrack after its owner was charged with patronizing a prostitution ring that police say exploited young men with mental health issues by delivering them to wealthy clients for sex. NASCAR announced Thursday that it would no longer sanction the Whelen All-American Series at New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Thu HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,136,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC