NASCAR ends deal with racetrack after owner's arrest
NASCAR has severed ties with a Connecticut racetrack after its owner was charged with patronizing a prostitution ring that police say exploited young men with mental health issues by delivering them to wealthy clients for sex. NASCAR announced Thursday that it would no longer sanction the Whelen All-American Series at New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Thu
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC