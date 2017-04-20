Multiple arrests in CT's largest illegal tobacco distribution bust
Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Kevin Sullivan today announced the results of a five-month investigation that led to the arrest of 10 people as well as the seizure of more than $50,000 in cash and $234,000 in contraband tobacco from a Bridgeport tobacco wholesaler. The operation was conducted by the agency's Criminal Investigations Division in cooperation with the Bridgeport police department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Sun
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC