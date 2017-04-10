Mandated Reporting and Professional Boundaries: Important Training for Faculty and Staff
Now more than ever it is critical for independent schools to ensure that all faculty and staff are appropriately trained regarding their legal obligation to report suspicions of abuse and neglect of any student to appropriate authorities. As you start to think about professional development and training opportunities for next year, consider dedicating time to review with your faculty and staff the specifics requirements of Connecticut's mandated reporting law and your school's policy and expectations in this area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC