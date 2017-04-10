Mandated Reporting and Professional B...

Mandated Reporting and Professional Boundaries: Important Training for Faculty and Staff

Now more than ever it is critical for independent schools to ensure that all faculty and staff are appropriately trained regarding their legal obligation to report suspicions of abuse and neglect of any student to appropriate authorities. As you start to think about professional development and training opportunities for next year, consider dedicating time to review with your faculty and staff the specifics requirements of Connecticut's mandated reporting law and your school's policy and expectations in this area.

