Man who threatened Jews on metal music site faces sentencing

In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, center, a member of Congress's bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism, speaks with a reporter after holding a news conference to address bomb treats against Jewish organizations and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries at the Park East Synagogue in New York. Kendall Sullivan, a Connecticut man who posted threats against Jews and synagogues on a metal music internet forum plans to argue at his sentencing that he has served enough time in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.