Man wanted in Baltimore killing arrested in Connecticut
Police in Vernon, Connecticut, say they and state troopers apprehended 28-year-old Andrew Nurse at an apartment Friday night after being contacted by Baltimore detectives. They say Nurse surrendered without incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC