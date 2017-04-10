Man Charged With Groping Teen At Fairfield Fireworks Gets Probation
A Redding man who was charged with groping a 14-year-old at a fireworks show in Fairfield last year will receive probation and won't have to register as a sex offender, according to the Connecticut Post. Fairfield Police launched a search for 54-year-old Harry Metz after he photobombed the girl's selfie after the fireworks show last year and groped her, according to police reports.
