Malloy Will Revise Budget Proposal To Reflect Drop In Revenue
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday that he will revise his budget proposal as soon as the new revenue numbers are approved next week. State income tax receipts continued to fall behind projections as the week progressed and were down by about $450 million Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC