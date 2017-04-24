Malloy Will Revise Budget Proposal To...

Malloy Will Revise Budget Proposal To Reflect Drop In Revenue

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday that he will revise his budget proposal as soon as the new revenue numbers are approved next week. State income tax receipts continued to fall behind projections as the week progressed and were down by about $450 million Thursday.

