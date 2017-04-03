Lawsuit dismissed over Ebola quarantines in Connecticut

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state health officials over quarantines imposed on several people returning from West Africa during the 2014 Ebola epidemic. U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello in Hartford said the state's public health commissioner was protected from the lawsuit and the plaintiffs lacked standing to make the allegations.

