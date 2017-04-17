Lawmakers Continue Debate on Tolls on...

Lawmakers Continue Debate on Tolls on Connecticut Roads

3 hrs ago

A second committee in the state General Assembly is taking a look at putting tolls on state highways. The proposal would allow the Department of Transportation to design and put in place electronic tolling systems, though it's not yet clear where they would be installed.

