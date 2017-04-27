In Connecticut homicide case, a Fitbit is a silent witness
The woman shot dead in the basement of her suburban Connecticut home had struggled with an intruder, her husband told the police just before Christmas in 2015. But over time, the story fell apart as investigators began to rely on a silent witness - a Fitbit exercise tracker that recorded the woman's last movements and may be the key to solving her killing.
