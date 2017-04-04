Hospitals Lobby Against Tax Structure

Connecticut hospital executives and caregivers made what seems to have become an annual pilgrimage to the state Capitol Wednesday to oppose the state's proposed reimbursement structure and a potential new property tax on state hospitals. In the process they made friends with lawmakers and butted heads with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration, which has been feuding with the organization since it created what's being called the "provider tax."

