Honorary Polish Consulate Opens In Li...

Honorary Polish Consulate Opens In Little Poland

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The designation came Friday during a visit by Polish Ambassador Piotr Wilczek, who met with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Elizabeth Esty and about three dozen local business leaders over lunch at the Belvedere Restaurant on Broad Street. Wilczek called Connecticut "home to one of the largest and most vibrant Polish-American communities on the East Coast," and formally made 55 Broad St. the honorary consulate in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC