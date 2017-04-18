Handicapper: Conn. governor's race a ...

Handicapper: Conn. governor's race a toss-up

22 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

A top national handicapper put the governor's race into the toss-up category last week, with incumbent Democrat Dannel P. Malloy not seeking a third term. Connecticut's is one of 10 gubernatorial contests that the University of Virginia 's Larry Sabato pegged as the most competitive in the country on his Crystal Ball website , on which the veteran prognosticator collaborates with colleague Kyle Kondik .

