GOP target Esty out-raises Connecticut colleagues
By one measure, the 5th District congresswoman raised more money during the first three months of 2017 than the other four Connecticut House members combined, filings with the Federal Election Commission show. Esty's first quarter quarter haul totaled $158,549 in itemized individual contributions, compared to $148,310 for fellow Democrats Jim Himes , Rosa DeLauro , John Larson and Joe Courtney .
