Gas prices on the rise ahead of Easter weekend
Gas prices are on the rise again as the industry switches over to a summer-blend gasoline ; with drivers across the country and in Connecticut noticing the difference. Bob Scheets stopped at the Milford rest area on Interstate 95 northbound as he drove through Connecticut from New York Friday morning.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
