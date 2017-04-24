From left, John Laiacone, of the Connecticut Audubon Society, along...
From left, John Laiacone, of the Connecticut Audubon Society, along with Ryan Widomski, Josh Bedol and Lou Bacchiochi, of the Aspetuck Land Trust, working on an Osprey platform at Westport's Taylortown Salt Marsh. less From left, John Laiacone, of the Connecticut Audubon Society, along with Ryan Widomski, Josh Bedol and Lou Bacchiochi, of the Aspetuck Land Trust, working on an Osprey platform at Westport's Taylortown Salt ... more Down to just six Connecticut nests in 1972, the osprey is back in big numbers to the state's shoreline, and Westport is no exception.
