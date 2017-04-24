From left, John Laiacone, of the Conn...

From left, John Laiacone, of the Connecticut Audubon Society, along...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

From left, John Laiacone, of the Connecticut Audubon Society, along with Ryan Widomski, Josh Bedol and Lou Bacchiochi, of the Aspetuck Land Trust, working on an Osprey platform at Westport's Taylortown Salt Marsh. less From left, John Laiacone, of the Connecticut Audubon Society, along with Ryan Widomski, Josh Bedol and Lou Bacchiochi, of the Aspetuck Land Trust, working on an Osprey platform at Westport's Taylortown Salt ... more Down to just six Connecticut nests in 1972, the osprey is back in big numbers to the state's shoreline, and Westport is no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 26 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar '17 Maltamon 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC