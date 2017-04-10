First farmers market a sure sign of s...

First farmers market a sure sign of spring

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Riverbank Farm employee Joey O'Donoghue of Greenwich waits for customers during the Greenwich Farmer's Market in the Horseneck public parking lot in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 15. 2015. According to the organization's website, the market that has been in existence for 20 years, is open every Saturday in the Horseneck lot from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site also says it is a producers only market, meaning the farmers and vendors have produced their products and goods themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC