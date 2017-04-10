First farmers market a sure sign of spring
Riverbank Farm employee Joey O'Donoghue of Greenwich waits for customers during the Greenwich Farmer's Market in the Horseneck public parking lot in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 15. 2015. According to the organization's website, the market that has been in existence for 20 years, is open every Saturday in the Horseneck lot from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site also says it is a producers only market, meaning the farmers and vendors have produced their products and goods themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC