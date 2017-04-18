Finance Committee Explores Abundance of Revenue Ideas As Deadline Nears
The Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee is expected to wrap up its work next week, but until then it seems to be pursuing every revenue generating idea it can to close the two year $3.6 billion budget deficit. A committee bill published Wednesday proposes increasing the income tax rate on Connecticut's wealthiest residents from 6.7 percent to 7.49 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC