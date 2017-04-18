Finance Committee Explores Abundance of Revenue Ideas As Deadline Nears

The Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee is expected to wrap up its work next week, but until then it seems to be pursuing every revenue generating idea it can to close the two year $3.6 billion budget deficit. A committee bill published Wednesday proposes increasing the income tax rate on Connecticut's wealthiest residents from 6.7 percent to 7.49 percent.

