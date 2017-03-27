Federal brownfield program in question, but Connecticut's...
President Donald Trump has proposed sharp cuts to the federal agency that helps turn brownfields into productive properties, but Connecticut officials say that won't keep the state from pressing forward with its own brownfield programs. Most brownfield efforts are undertaken by private owners or by municipalities.
