Essex Library Hosts Speaker Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut's Remarkable Women, May 15
Kathryn Gloor, Executive Director of the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame will present "Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut's Remarkable Women" at the Essex Library on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. Gloor will present an interactive multi-media program about some of our state's most remarkable women. Be inspired as you learn about well-known figures like Ella Grasso, Katharine Hepburn and Marian Anderson and lesser known heroines like Maria Sanchez, Barbara McClintock and Hannah Watson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LocalOnlineNews.tv.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Sun
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC