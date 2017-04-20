Essex Library Hosts Speaker Celebrati...

Essex Library Hosts Speaker Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut's Remarkable Women, May 15

Kathryn Gloor, Executive Director of the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame will present "Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut's Remarkable Women" at the Essex Library on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. Gloor will present an interactive multi-media program about some of our state's most remarkable women. Be inspired as you learn about well-known figures like Ella Grasso, Katharine Hepburn and Marian Anderson and lesser known heroines like Maria Sanchez, Barbara McClintock and Hannah Watson.

