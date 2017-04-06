Doctors on the front lines with SWAT teams
Hartford SWAT issued a search warrant and crashed through the doors of a known drug house, seizing pounds of Fentanyl. Behind them, the Chief of the Emergency Department at St. Francis Hospital, Dr. Steven Wolf, who has been added as a reserve member after a half a dozen SWAT officers were exposed to potent drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Thu
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC