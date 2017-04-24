DMV to change how it issues licenses

Beginning this summer, motorists will no longer receive a driver license or official state IDs at local Department of Motor Vehicles or AAA offices. Instead, the cards will be created at a central, secure site overseen by MorphoTrust, the state's licensing vendor since 2002, and then mailed to applicants.

