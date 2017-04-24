DMV to change how it issues licenses
Beginning this summer, motorists will no longer receive a driver license or official state IDs at local Department of Motor Vehicles or AAA offices. Instead, the cards will be created at a central, secure site overseen by MorphoTrust, the state's licensing vendor since 2002, and then mailed to applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 26
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC