Direct wine sales, beer machines among host of alcohol bills
Whether legalizing machines that automatically dispense beer and wine or allowing Connecticut consumers to purchase wine from out-of-state retailers, there are many alcohol bills still on tap for this year's General Assembly session. With less than two months to go until their adjournment deadline, state lawmakers also must decide whether to pass Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's now-perennial proposal to scrap a decades-old law prohibiting retailers from selling wine and liquor below a minimum price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC