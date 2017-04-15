Direct wine sales, beer machines amon...

Direct wine sales, beer machines among host of alcohol bills

Whether legalizing machines that automatically dispense beer and wine or allowing Connecticut consumers to purchase wine from out-of-state retailers, there are many alcohol bills still on tap for this year's General Assembly session. With less than two months to go until their adjournment deadline, state lawmakers also must decide whether to pass Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's now-perennial proposal to scrap a decades-old law prohibiting retailers from selling wine and liquor below a minimum price.

