Dems want $41-B budget

Connecticut Democrats on the Appropriations Committee plan to debate a two-year $41-billion spending package that would increase spending by $200 million more than what was proposed in February by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. less Connecticut Democrats on the Appropriations Committee plan to debate a two-year $41-billion spending package that would increase spending by $200 million more than what was proposed in February by Gov. Dannel ... more HARTFORD - Democratic leadership in the General Assembly will debate raising Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's bottom line on spending Tuesday when the Appropriations Committee discusses legislation that would create a two-year, $41.03-billion budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.