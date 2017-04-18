Death of autistic teen Connecticut is...

Death of autistic teen Connecticut is ruled a homicide

Death of autistic teenager, 17, who was found covered in bruises and weighing 84 pounds after being starved by his mother is ruled a homicide The boy's mother, Katiria Tirado, 33, was charged earlier with intentional cruelty to persons in connection with her son's death in February.

