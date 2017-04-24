Day board member named to Journalism Hall of Fame

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists has announced that Maureen Croteau, chairwoman of the University of Connecticut's journalism department and a member of The Day's board of directors, has been named to the Connecticut Journalism Hall of Fame along with longtime television and radio personality Diane Smith. Croteau, whom Day publisher Gary Farrugia has referred to as "the conscience of the company in all matters regarding journalism," started her career as a newspaper reporter and editor in Hartford and Providence, then became the first woman to lead an academic department at UConn.

