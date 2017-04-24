Day board member named to Journalism ...

Day board member named to Journalism Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists has announced that Maureen Croteau, chairwoman of the University of Connecticut's journalism department and a member of The Day's board of directors, has been named to the Connecticut Journalism Hall of Fame along with longtime television and radio personality Diane Smith. Croteau, whom Day publisher Gary Farrugia has referred to as "the conscience of the company in all matters regarding journalism," started her career as a newspaper reporter and editor in Hartford and Providence, then became the first woman to lead an academic department at UConn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 26 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar '17 Maltamon 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC