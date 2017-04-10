Dave Walker registered an exploratory committee to run for governor of Connecticut.
Lt. Governor candidate DaveWalker speaks to his supporters at Local Kitchen and Beer Bar in Fairfield in 2014. Walker registered an exploratory committee to run for governor of Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC