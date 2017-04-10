Dave Walker registered an exploratory...

Dave Walker registered an exploratory committee to run for governor of Connecticut.

Lt. Governor candidate DaveWalker speaks to his supporters at Local Kitchen and Beer Bar in Fairfield in 2014. Walker registered an exploratory committee to run for governor of Connecticut.

