Connecticut's Gov. Contest Focuses On GOP's Themis Klarides
Ever since Connecticut's Democrat Gov. Dan Malloy announced he would not seek re-election last Thursday, there has been nonstop buzz as to who will succeed him in 2018. Democratic likely contenders include state Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., son of the late Massachusetts senator; and Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, who won his old office back last year after serving seven years in prison on corruption charges.
