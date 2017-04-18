Connecticut's Firearms Industry Loses...

Connecticut's Firearms Industry Loses Economic Output According To Industry Group

The firearm and ammunition industry is doing quite well across the country although Connecticut's gun business is not part of that growth, a new study shows. The National Shooting Sports Foundation's annual report on the economic impact of the firearm and ammunition industry shows Connecticut is slowing while the rest of the nation is growing.

