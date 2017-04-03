Connecticut Trout Season Opens Saturday: See Where They're Stocked
Anglers are reminded that state fishing licenses are required for anyone over 16 years old and can be purchased at any Town Hall or at many fishing vendors. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has already released more than 306,000 trout into nearly 100 lakes and ponds and more than 120 rivers and streams across the state in preparation for the big day.
