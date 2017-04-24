Connecticut summer concerts to look o...

Connecticut summer concerts to look out for

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Campus

Connecticut resort and casino Mohegan Sun will be a hub for electrifying concerts this upcoming summer. Grammy award-winning artist, The Weekend, will be making his way to Mohegan Sun on June 2 as part of his "Starboy Legend of the Fall" world tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 26 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar '17 Maltamon 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,642,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC