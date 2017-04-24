Connecticut summer concerts to look out for
Connecticut resort and casino Mohegan Sun will be a hub for electrifying concerts this upcoming summer. Grammy award-winning artist, The Weekend, will be making his way to Mohegan Sun on June 2 as part of his "Starboy Legend of the Fall" world tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 26
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC