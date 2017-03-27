Connecticut schools promote healthy air quality
In recognition of National Healthy Schools Day on Tuesday, April 4, state officials are encouraging Connecticut school districts to take steps to promote healthy environments in Connecticut schools. According to a release from the Connecticut Department of Public Health , Connecticut law requires every school district to adopt and implement an indoor air quality program that provides for the maintenance and improvement of the indoor air quality of its facilities.
