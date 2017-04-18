Connecticut ranks high on list of 201...

Connecticut ranks high on list of 2017 greenest states

17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Click through the slideshow to see the top 10 greenest states in the U.S. and those that trail behind the national average, according to WalletHub. Click through the slideshow to see the top 10 greenest states in the U.S. and those that trail behind the national average, according to WalletHub.

