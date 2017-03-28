Connecticut Marks 100th Anniversary Of United States Entry Into World War I
Christine Pittsley is the project manager for "Remembering World War I: Sharing History/Preserving Memories", a three-year effort to bring World War I to life. The life of World War I veteran Jacob F. Bernasconi of New Britain, is featured in the project through his photographs, belongings and even a small piece of shrapnel removed from him after the war.
