Connecticut lawmakers push to protect Internet privacy
Alarmed by President Donald Trump's move to end federal privacy protection for Internet users, a group of Connecticut lawmakers hope to pass a state law restoring the protections. "President Trump and the Republicans in Congress are perpetrating this gross and outrageous invasion of peoples' privacy," said stae Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk.
