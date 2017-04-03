Connecticut lawmakers push to protect...

Connecticut lawmakers push to protect Internet privacy

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Alarmed by President Donald Trump's move to end federal privacy protection for Internet users, a group of Connecticut lawmakers hope to pass a state law restoring the protections. "President Trump and the Republicans in Congress are perpetrating this gross and outrageous invasion of peoples' privacy," said stae Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... 9 hr Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,180,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC