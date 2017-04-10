Connecticut Immigrant Community to Miss 'Ally' in Governor Malloy
Governor Dannel Malloy has been an ally for the immigrant community in Connecticut, according to John Lugo, an organizer for Unidad Latino En Accion in New Haven. "Through him we were able to have the driver licenses, to pass the Trust Act which limited collaboration between law enforcement and immigration," Lugo said.
