Connecticut doctor killed, son hurt in small plane crash

A small plane crashed near Meriden-Markham Airport in Connecticut on Monday evening, killing a doctor and injuring his son. Joseph Tomanelli, 56 was killed in the crash and his son Daniel, 21, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Wallingford police said.

