Connecticut Democrats need a reboot

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Nothing speaks more to me of the failings of Connecticut Democrats to prevail on today's shifting political terrain than the fact that one of their most powerful political leaders is an employee of the municipal employees union. You can't get a more startling conflict than that, as the state grapples with a crushing immediate and long-term budget meltdown that directly is related to pension obligations.

