Connecticut budget battle to heat up with looming votes

Connecticut lawmakers will make it clear this week how much of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's proposed two-year $40.6 billion budget they are willing to accept. The General Assembly's two budget-writing committees will vote on their proposed spending and tax and revenue plans.

