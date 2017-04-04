Congress members call for comprehensi...

Congress members call for comprehensive U.S. strategy in Syria

Conflicted over the U.S. bombing of Syria, members of Connecticut's Washington delegation say the use of force against the Assad regime was justified, but that Donald Trump should have gone to Congress first for authorization. Multiple lawmakers termed the first major military action of Trump's presidency as a "proportionate response" to Tuesday's poison gas attack by President Bashar al-Assad , which killed at least 72 civilians, including scores of children.

