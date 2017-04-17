Community News For The Enfield Edition
Guys and Dolls will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Enfield High School, 1264 Enfield St. WINDSOR LOCKS - The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Headquarters recognized three Burger King Restaurants in Connecticut for their participation in the National VFW Unmet Needs Program, including Burger King Store #3299, in Windsor Locks. Presenting the award at the Burger King Store are Lee Wilson, Chairman of National Military Services of the VFW in Connecticut; Alicia Dimick, Asst.
