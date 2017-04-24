Committee approves toll-related bill
Cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike. Connecticut lawmakers are considering installing similar equipment for the first time since tolls were abolished about 30 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC