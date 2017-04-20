Bringing 1777 Battle of Ridgefield to life

Members of the Fifth New York Regiment, seen here with the Third Connecticut Regiment during a Memorial Day tribute at the Fishkill Supply Depot, will be among participants in the reenactment of the 1777 Battle of Ridgefield, on Saturday, April 29. The daylong event takes place on Main Street in Ridgefield, at places such as Ballard Park and Keeler Tavern. Folks from all areas of the East Coast Continental Line will participate.

