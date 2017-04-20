Bringing 1777 Battle of Ridgefield to life
Members of the Fifth New York Regiment, seen here with the Third Connecticut Regiment during a Memorial Day tribute at the Fishkill Supply Depot, will be among participants in the reenactment of the 1777 Battle of Ridgefield, on Saturday, April 29. The daylong event takes place on Main Street in Ridgefield, at places such as Ballard Park and Keeler Tavern. Folks from all areas of the East Coast Continental Line will participate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Sun
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC