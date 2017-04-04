Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, in Bridge...

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, in Bridgeport, Conn. June 13, 2016.

Mayor Joe Ganim admitted Friday that, despite raising money for re-election in 2019, a run for an unspecified statewide office - possibly next year - is on his mind. The mayor, through a private attorney, asked the state elections watchdog to determine whether a prior conviction for running a pay-to-play scheme out of City Hall makes him ineligible to receive campaign grants through Connecticut's clean elections program.

