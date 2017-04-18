Bridgeport Man Charged With Raping, Assaulting And Robbing Woman

A Bridgeport man was charged with beating and raping a 22-year-old college student as she got off a bus in February, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that the college student was getting off a bus on Feb. 6 when 22-year-old Tysaaun Anderson hit her over the head, dragged her to a driveway, and then proceeded to beat and rape her.

