Bridgeport Man Charged With Raping, Assaulting And Robbing Woman
A Bridgeport man was charged with beating and raping a 22-year-old college student as she got off a bus in February, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that the college student was getting off a bus on Feb. 6 when 22-year-old Tysaaun Anderson hit her over the head, dragged her to a driveway, and then proceeded to beat and rape her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|3 hr
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC