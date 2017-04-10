Both Parties Claim Victory Over Death of Mileage Tax Study

Both Parties Claim Victory Over Death...

18 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

Both Republicans and Democrats were lining up Tuesday to tout the state's decision to inform a multi-state coalition it won't be participating in a mileage tax study. On April 6, Transportation Commissioner James Redeker wrote the I-95 Corridor Coalition to let them know Connecticut doesn't have the money it would cost the state to participate in the study.

