Both Parties Claim Victory Over Death of Mileage Tax Study
Both Republicans and Democrats were lining up Tuesday to tout the state's decision to inform a multi-state coalition it won't be participating in a mileage tax study. On April 6, Transportation Commissioner James Redeker wrote the I-95 Corridor Coalition to let them know Connecticut doesn't have the money it would cost the state to participate in the study.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
