Boater dies after falling into Long Island Sound
Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police and the Milford Fire Department say the man died after falling from his boat into the water on Saturday evening. A woman on the boat called for help just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC