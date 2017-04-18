Blumenthal seeks update on tick-borne disease working group
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Two U.S. senators want to know more about the efforts of the federal Tick-Borne Disease Working Group, saying there's a growing health threat. Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Thomas E. Price, asking for an update.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|6 hr
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC