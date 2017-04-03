Bill would allow Conn. police to put ...

Bill would allow Conn. police to put weapons on drones

Connecticut lawmakers are considering whether the state should become the first in the country to allow police to use drones outfitted with deadly weapons, a proposal immediately met with concern by civil rights and liberties advocates.

